Slip Into The Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Metallic Navy”

The Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Metallic Navy” blends laid-back comfort with classic Jordan heritage. Dressed in a crisp white leather upper, this backless design keeps things clean and simple while nodding to the original Air Jordan 1.

The navy Swoosh and matching interior lining add contrast without stealing attention. Jordan Brand has steadily expanded its golf catalog, tapping into the growing crossover between sneaker culture and performance wear.

The model still reflects the DNA of the silhouette Michael Jordan made iconic in 1985, but trades height and structure for relaxed utility.

Golfers and Jordan heads alike have been paying more attention to low-profile models like this, especially when they come dressed in classic colorways. The official images show off the minimalist construction and simple palette.

There are no bells and whistles, just clean lines, solid leather, and timeless Jordan branding. The Metallic Navy color adds just enough pop without overdoing it. Whether it's post-round recovery or a casual day out, this one fits the vibe.

The Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Metallic Navy” features a white leather upper with perforated details and a sleek navy Swoosh. This backless silhouette is built for convenience and comfort, offering a slip-on design with a sturdy heel cup for support.

The midsole mirrors classic Jordan 1 tooling, while the outsole includes golf-specific tread for extra grip on the course. Navy piping wraps the collar, tying the look together.

Branding appears on the tongue tab and insole, keeping things subtle. It’s a fresh, casual take on a heritage model, blending sport utility with streetwear edge.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Metallic Navy” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

