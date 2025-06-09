First Look At Women’s Air Jordan Mule “Black/Metallic Silver”

The women’s Air Jordan Mule “Black Metallic Silver” flips the script on what a casual sneaker can be. Combining high-end design with a slip-on silhouette, this pair blends laid-back comfort with polished style.

A sleek black leather upper sets the tone, while metallic silver accents give it a touch of understated shine. Jordan Brand has always been about pushing boundaries, and this mule is no exception.

While the line’s roots are in performance basketball, the Mule shows how the Jumpman legacy can adapt beyond the court. Simple, bold, and a little unexpected, it’s made for easy wear without sacrificing that premium feel.

The Air Jordan Mule taps into the current wave of elevated casual footwear. Think of it as a loafer, slide, and sneaker hybrid all wrapped in Jordan DNA. Whether it's post-game recovery or just running errands, this is designed to make a statement with minimal effort.

The smooth leather, thick platform sole, and subtle branding tie together to create a standout pair. It’s a clean, bold take on casual luxury that still pays homage to Jordan's legacy. Perfect for anyone looking to add an effortless edge to their rotation.

Air Jordan Mule “Black/Metallic Silver”

Image via Nike

The slip-on design is all about convenience, while the deep ridged outsole provides grip and stability. Subtle Jumpman branding on the sole keeps the heritage intact without overpowering the minimalist design. Built for comfort and style, the thick foam midsole offers a cushioned ride.

Combining a loafer vibe with a modern streetwear edge, this mule bridges luxury and casual perfectly. A bold everyday option for those wanting something different.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Black/Metallic Silver” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released.

Image via Nike