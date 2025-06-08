The Air Jordan 3 And 8 “Lakers” PE In Black Is A Rare Kobe Tribute

BY Ben Atkinson 97 Views
air-jordan-x-kobe-lakers-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @riflosangeles
A rare look at the Air Jordan x Kobe “Lakers” PE in black, spotlighting both the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 8.

The Air Jordan x Kobe “Lakers” PE in Black offers a bold tribute to one of the greatest to ever do it. Featuring both the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 8 silhouettes, this rare pack merges Kobe Bryant’s legacy with iconic Jordan DNA.

Dressed in the unmistakable Lakers palette, these pairs deliver a clean, understated nod to the Black Mamba’s career. While Kobe spent most of his time laced up in Adidas early on, his sneaker free agency in the early 2000s led to him rocking various player exclusive Jordans.

These PEs weren’t widely available, making any sighting a big deal for sneakerheads and collectors. The black colorway brings a fresh yet nostalgic take, balancing between performance roots and street appeal. The in-hand shots highlight the attention to detail: black leather and suede bases, vibrant gold and purple accents. Further, of course it has the classic elephant print for the 3s.

The 8s stick close to form with plush overlays and bold color pops. Both pairs feature subtle Lakers touches without feeling overdone. Seeing these Kobe-exclusive Jordans in hand feels surreal. The photos capture all the key elements, giving a close look at the craftsmanship and design choices that honor Kobe’s impact on basketball and sneaker culture.

Air Jordan x Kobe “Lakers” PE

The Air Jordan x Kobe “Lakers” PE in Black stands out with its premium execution. It features tumbled black leather and purple accents on the eyelets and midsole. Also, gold highlights around the collar, and iconic elephant print overlays.

The Air Jordan 8 keeps it classic with smooth black leather, chenille patches on the tongue, and Lakers-inspired yellow and purple hits on the midsole and straps. The dynamic color blocking adds contrast without losing the classic DNA. Details feel intentional, tying back to Kobe’s unmatched influence on the game and the culture.

Ben Atkinson
