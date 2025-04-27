Eminem Air Jordan 3 "Slim Shady" PE Revealed With Rare New Look

The Eminem Air Jordan 3 Slim Shady PE is making waves with its bold design and extreme rarity. Under ten pairs exist, making this one of the most elusive sneakers ever created. Dressed in a clean white leather upper with grey, red, and black accents, the shoe carries both iconic Jordan elements and personal Eminem touches.

The Air Jordan 3 has always stood as a turning point for the Jordan Brand. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced visible Air cushioning, the Jumpman logo, and the famous elephant print. Michael Jordan’s 1988 Dunk Contest win while wearing the Air Jordan 3 helped turn the silhouette into a legend.

Over the years, the model has served as a canvas for some of the most coveted collaborations in sneaker history. The Slim Shady PE continues that tradition, blending hip-hop culture with basketball heritage. Instead of a standard Jumpman on both tongues, the right shoe features Eminem’s signature backward "E," adding a one-of-a-kind touch.

Red detailing throughout the lace holes and heel complements the bold accents without overpowering the classic white base. The photos provided show every angle of this ultra-rare pair. With crisp close-ups of the custom details and textured elephant print overlays, the Slim Shady PE is captured in all its elusive glory.

The Eminem Air Jordan 3 Slim Shady PE comes built with white tumbled leather uppers. Grey perforated panels hit the tongues and collars. Vibrant red accents pop through the eyelets, liner, and midsole.

The left tongue displays the iconic Jumpman logo, while the right features Eminem’s signature backward "E." Elephant print overlays adorn the toe and heel, adding classic Jordan 3 flavor. A clear outsole finishes the look.