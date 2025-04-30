The Air Jordan 3 "Jordan Brand Classic" PE Is Reserved For The Elite

BY Ben Atkinson 42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-jordan-brand-classic-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @ayeelectric_
The Air Jordan 3 "Jordan Brand Classic" PE was made exclusively for 2025 JBC athletes and showcases icy blue details.

The Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE has just surfaced, made exclusively for athlete participants in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic in Washington DC. This special edition keeps the legacy alive with a fresh take on one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 3, designed by Tinker Hatfield, changed the game in 1988. It was the first Air Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning, the Jumpman logo, and elephant print. Worn by Michael Jordan during the 1987–88 NBA season, it helped solidify his MVP campaign and Jordan Brand's future.

Since then, the AJ3 has become a canvas for storytelling, and this player-exclusive release adds to that tradition. This PE version is reserved for the best high school basketball talent in the country. The Jordan Brand Classic has long served as a launchpad for future NBA stars, and these sneakers mark that milestone in style.

The photos reveal a crisp white leather base with classic cement grey overlays, icy blue accents, and special Jordan Brand Classic branding on the tongue. The translucent heel tabs and outsoles give the pair an exclusive finish.

As seen in the photos, this PE won’t hit stores, but it certainly continues the AJ3’s rich legacy through high-level competition and elite design.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” Is As Loud As His Game

Air Jordan 3 "Jordan Brand Classic" PE

The Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE features a white tumbled leather upper and traditional cement grey elephant print overlays. Powder blue accents hit the eyelets, lining, and outsole details, while translucent heel tabs show a cloudy blue pattern behind the Nike Air logo.

The tongue swaps the standard Jumpman branding for a unique “Jordan Brand Classic” logo in black and blue. Underfoot, a sail midsole provides a vintage touch, while icy blue outsoles complete the look. Created specifically for 2025 JBC athletes, this exclusive edition honors the game’s next generation with signature Jordan craftsmanship and legacy cues.

Footwear News reports the Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE will be a player's exclusive and will not be releasing to the public.

Read More: This Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low Adds Major Height

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-3-jordan-brand-classic-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Brand Drops Exclusive Air Jordan 3 For Top Recruits 3.1K
eminem-air-jordan-3-slim-shady-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers Eminem Air Jordan 3 "Slim Shady" PE Revealed With Rare New Look 668
Air-Jordan-3-Tinker-UNC-PE Sneakers Jordan Brand Honors UNC Legacy With Exclusive Air Jordan 3 Tinker PE 2.1K
air-jordan-3-og-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Gets Official Images 3.8K