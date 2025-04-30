The Air Jordan 3 "Jordan Brand Classic" PE Is Reserved For The Elite

The Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE has just surfaced, made exclusively for athlete participants in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic in Washington DC. This special edition keeps the legacy alive with a fresh take on one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 3, designed by Tinker Hatfield, changed the game in 1988. It was the first Air Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning, the Jumpman logo, and elephant print. Worn by Michael Jordan during the 1987–88 NBA season, it helped solidify his MVP campaign and Jordan Brand's future.

Since then, the AJ3 has become a canvas for storytelling, and this player-exclusive release adds to that tradition. This PE version is reserved for the best high school basketball talent in the country. The Jordan Brand Classic has long served as a launchpad for future NBA stars, and these sneakers mark that milestone in style.

The photos reveal a crisp white leather base with classic cement grey overlays, icy blue accents, and special Jordan Brand Classic branding on the tongue. The translucent heel tabs and outsoles give the pair an exclusive finish.

As seen in the photos, this PE won’t hit stores, but it certainly continues the AJ3’s rich legacy through high-level competition and elite design.

Air Jordan 3 "Jordan Brand Classic" PE

The Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE features a white tumbled leather upper and traditional cement grey elephant print overlays. Powder blue accents hit the eyelets, lining, and outsole details, while translucent heel tabs show a cloudy blue pattern behind the Nike Air logo.

The tongue swaps the standard Jumpman branding for a unique “Jordan Brand Classic” logo in black and blue. Underfoot, a sail midsole provides a vintage touch, while icy blue outsoles complete the look. Created specifically for 2025 JBC athletes, this exclusive edition honors the game’s next generation with signature Jordan craftsmanship and legacy cues.

Footwear News reports the Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE will be a player's exclusive and will not be releasing to the public.