Jordan Brand Honors UNC Legacy With Exclusive Air Jordan 3 Tinker PE

The Air Jordan 3 Tinker "UNC" Player Exclusive has officially been unveiled, capturing the essence of Michael Jordan's collegiate legacy. Designed exclusively for University of North Carolina athletes, this pair combines heritage and exclusivity. The Air Jordan 3, created by Tinker Hatfield, was the first to feature the iconic elephant print and Jumpman logo. Now, it’s reimagined in a “UNC” colorway to honor Jordan’s alma mater. The sneakers boast a white leather upper paired with classic elephant print overlays on the heel and toe. Carolina blue accents grace the eyelets, midsole, and swoosh, adding a signature Tar Heel touch.

The standout feature is the UNC logo on one heel, while the other showcases the Jumpman branding, creating a perfect balance of school pride and Jordan heritage. Complementary details include a gray tongue and navy blue midsole. Jordan’s journey with UNC began in the early 1980s, when he led the Tar Heels to an NCAA Championship in 1982. His time at UNC laid the foundation for his basketball greatness. This exclusive sneaker celebrates that legacy while reinforcing the enduring connection between Jordan Brand and the university. While not available to the public, this release is sure to leave fans in awe.

"UNC" Air Jordan 3 Tinker

The sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers fo the sneakers are comprised of a white leather, with elephant print leather overlays. The Tinker version of the AJ3 features a large Swoosh on the sides, in UNC blue.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 3 Tinker "UNC" PE will not be available for purchase. This exclusive sneaker is strictly a "Player's Edition," reserved for the University of North Carolina basketball team. There are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court or in any retail setting. Its rarity and connection to UNC make it highly desirable among collectors. Sneaker enthusiasts will have to admire this masterpiece from afar.