Jordan Zion 4 Official Photos Unveil Futuristic Metallic Silver Uppers

A 4th signature sneaker for one of the NBA's biggest stars.

The Jordan Zion 4, Zion Williamson's latest signature sneaker, now comes with official photos, building even more excitement. Designed for both high-performance and standout styles, this sneaker is set to release in 2025. Its sleek design mirrors Zion's dynamic on-court energy. The metallic silver upper delivers a futuristic and polished aesthetic, complemented by bold black accents that highlight the shoe's intricate details. Adding a burst of vibrancy, the midsole features a striking green hue, while a unique graphic pattern along the side panels ensures the sneaker stands out. Air Zoom technology provides responsive cushioning, making it perfect for intense gameplay.

The translucent outsole enhances the modern design while offering excellent traction on the court. Zion's signature branding on the heel solidifies its status as a marquee sneaker. This model seamlessly blends style and functionality, crafted to support Zion's explosive playing style while maintaining a clean, cutting-edge look. For sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike, the Zion 4 promises to deliver both innovation and flair. With official photos now available, the hype surrounding its upcoming release continues to grow. As Zion Williamson’s legacy evolves, the Zion 4 stands poised to become a major milestone in the sneaker world.

Jordan Zion 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a green rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a cohesive look. The uppers are constructed from a metallic silver base, accented with various shades of green and a striking patterned design. Additionally, black laces add contrast, while Zion and Jordan's branding appears prominently on the heels. Finally, the tongues also feature both Jordan and Zion branding, completing the bold design.

More Images

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Zion 4 is going to drop at some point in the first quarter of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Excitement continues to grow. Fans anticipate its arrival. The sneaker combines performance and style. Zion’s signature line keeps evolving. A fresh design stands out. Overall, this release will be highly sought after.

Image via Nike