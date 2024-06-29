Jordan Zion 3 “Half Blue” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike
A new Zion sneaker coming this Monday.

The Jordan Zion 3 is set to release in the fresh "Half Blue" colorway. This is Zion Williamson's signature sneaker, designed for top performance and style. The upcoming edition features a mostly white upper, offering a clean and sleek look. Light blue details add a refreshing touch, making the design pop. The combination of white and light blue creates a striking visual appeal. The light blue accents are strategically placed on the laces, tongue, and midsole, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

The shoe features advanced technology to provide stability and comfort during intense games. The cushioned midsole offers great shock absorption, making it ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. Fans of Zion Williamson will appreciate this new colorway. The "Half Blue" edition captures his vibrant energy and style. Also, the sleek design and high-performance features make the Jordan Zion 3 a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Jordan Zion 3 "Half Blue" is expected to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, don’t miss the chance to add this stylish and functional pair to your lineup.

"Half Blue" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and midsole. The sole is also blue, but that's only visible from the bottom. Further, the uppers are comprised of an all-white material, with a geometrical pattern throughout the uppers. Finally, the tongues feature a blue Jumpman and the heels feature ZION imprinted.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Half Blue” will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
