Jordan Zion 3 "3D" Release Details Revealed

The Jordan Zion 3 stands as Zion Williamson's signature sneaker, reflecting his powerful style on the court. With the upcoming "3D" colorway, excitement among fans is soaring. These sneakers boast a unique 3D appearance, featuring a white base with vibrant red and blue accents that pop off the shoe. Adding to the allure, each pair comes with 3D glasses, enhancing the immersive experience of wearing them. Zion Williamson's influence is evident in the design, which combines style with performance. The Jordan Zion 3 continues the tradition of delivering top-notch quality and innovation expected from the Jordan brand.

With its eye-catching aesthetic and cutting-edge features, the "3D" colorway promises to make a bold statement both on and off the basketball court. As Zion Williamson's star continues to rise in the NBA, his signature sneaker line captures the essence of his dynamic playing style and larger-than-life personality. The Jordan Zion 3, with its upcoming "3D" colorway, embodies the spirit of innovation and excitement, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Zion alike. Keep an eye out for the release of these striking sneakers, as they're sure to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Z-3D" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole with vibrant blue. The midsoles are white, and semi-translucent as well. The uppers are constructed from a white mesh base, with red and blue details that create the 3D look. Jordan branding is found on the tongues. Finally, Zion branding is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Zion 3 "3D" is going to drop on February 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

