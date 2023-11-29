Jordan Zion 3 "Black White" Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Zion 3 is Zion Williamson's signature shoe. It's known for its support and responsiveness, perfect for his explosive game. The upcoming "Black White" colorway blends classic colors. Black dominates the upper with white accents. The design screams versatility, fitting for on-court performance or off-court style. The shoe's cushioning is top-notch, offering comfort during high-impact moves. Its traction pattern ensures a solid grip on any court surface. The mid-top silhouette provides ankle support without restricting movement.

The shoe's aesthetic mirrors Zion's powerful playstyle. The blend of materials creates a durable yet lightweight feel. Fans eagerly await this new colorway's release, drawn to its clean, timeless look. The Jordan Zion 3 continues to showcase innovation in both design and performance. Whether you're a basketball enthusiast or a sneakerhead, this edition promises a striking addition to any collection. Overall, look for this pair to make some serious waves in the basketball sneaker world. With a simple colorway and some performance features, this pair is a no-brainer.

"Black White" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue translucent rubber sole, with a black midsole. A white base constructs the uppers, with black splattered accent overlays, creating a very cohesive sneaker. Also, black laces and a white Jumpman on the tongue complete the design. The heels feature Zion's logo. Overall, this pair is lowkey in color but features performance aspects that will allow it to hold up under pressure. Look out for this pair to be released in early December.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Black White” will be released on December 1st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

