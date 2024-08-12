Air Jordan 3 Cleat "UNC Football" PE Unveiled

The Air Jordan 3 has taken a unique turn with its special edition designed exclusively for the UNC Football team. This player's exclusive features a clean white leather upper, adorned with a classic grey elephant print and vibrant University Blue accents that echo the team's colors. These elements provide a fresh yet iconic look, true to the Air Jordan 3's heritage of bold and stylish designs. What sets this version apart is its adaptation for athletic performance, specifically on the football field.
The cleats are equipped with thick spikes, ensuring optimal traction that allows players to maneuver with precision and stability during games. This enhancement marries the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 3 with the functional needs of football, showcasing a perfect blend of fashion and sports functionality. Although this exclusive design isn't available to the public, it remains a coveted item among sneaker collectors and sports fans alike. The Air Jordan 3 UNC Cleat stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Jordan brand in both the realms of sportswear and collegiate athletics, continuing to inspire with its seamless fusion of style and performance.
"UNC Football" Air Jordan 3 Cleat
The cleats feature thick white and blue spikes for traction on the turf. The uppers are comprised of an AJ3 body, constructed from white leather with grey elephant print overlays. Further, university blue details include the Jumpman and the UNC logo on the tongues.
Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 3 Cleat "UNC Football" PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]