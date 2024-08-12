Air Jordan 3 Cleat "UNC Football" PE Unveiled

UNC will look good on the field this season.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 3 Cleat "UNC Football" PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The cleats are equipped with thick spikes, ensuring optimal traction that allows players to maneuver with precision and stability during games. This enhancement marries the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 3 with the functional needs of football, showcasing a perfect blend of fashion and sports functionality. Although this exclusive design isn't available to the public, it remains a coveted item among sneaker collectors and sports fans alike. The Air Jordan 3 UNC Cleat stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Jordan brand in both the realms of sportswear and collegiate athletics , continuing to inspire with its seamless fusion of style and performance.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.