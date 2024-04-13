Exclusive Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “UNC” PE Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “UNC” PE makes a striking appearance as an exclusive gift to the UNC team. It showcases the iconic white and light blue color scheme synonymous with the university's spirit. This player's exclusive rendition of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 pays homage to the rich basketball legacy of UNC. With its classic colorway and premium craftsmanship, the sneaker embodies the essence of both style and tradition. As an exclusive PE edition, the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “UNC” is not slated for a public release, adding to its allure and exclusivity.

The crisp white leather upper, complemented by accents of light blue, reflects the iconic team colors and heritage of UNC basketball. The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “UNC” PE serves as a symbol of pride and unity for the UNC team, encapsulating their dedication and commitment to excellence on and off the court. While sneaker enthusiasts may admire its design from afar, the exclusivity of this player's exclusive edition elevates its desirability among collectors and fans alike. The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “UNC” PE stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan's alma mater.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Unveiled For Summer 2024

"UNC" Air Jordan 1 High ’85 PE

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are constructed from a white leather base, with the usual UNC blue leather overlays. Also, white laces and a UNC blue Nike Swoosh complete the sneakers. Further, the UNC emblem in on the tongues and the insoles.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “UNC” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives On-Foot Look

[Via]