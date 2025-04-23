Jordan Brand Drops Exclusive Air Jordan 3 For Top Recruits

The Air Jordan 3 Jordan Brand Classic PE made its debut in Washington, D.C. this week. Crafted exclusively for the top young athletes at the Jordan Brand Classic, this pair celebrates the event’s legacy while adding fresh regional flair.

Since its start, the showcase has highlighted future stars like Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. Now, it brings the spotlight to the next wave of elite talent.

This year’s exclusive sneaker leans on the iconic “White Cement Reimagined” for its base. The retro build features timeless touches, like Nike Air branding on the heel and vintage-style midsoles. But what sets this pair apart are the new design elements tied to the event.

Light hits of university blue pop off the lace eyelets and outsole, while a special Jordan Brand Classic logo is stitched onto the tongue. The heel plate is where things get interesting. A unique pattern, somewhere between swirling marble and crashing waves, adds depth to the back half.

Its connection to D.C. isn’t confirmed, but the detail stands out. As a player exclusive, this Air Jordan 3 won’t release to the public. The photos above show the full layout, made for athletes chasing greatness.

Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE

This player-exclusive Air Jordan 3 blends tradition and detail. The upper mirrors the White Cement Reimagined, with smooth white leather and classic elephant print overlays.

Also, a vintage cream midsole gives off an aged effect. University blue accents appear on the eyelets and outsole traction, offering contrast. The tongue features a special Jordan Brand Classic logo, centered around the Jumpman. Finally, on the heel plate, a swirling pattern adds a regional tie-in.

Finished with Nike Air branding and a hangtag to match, this pair was made for the young stars of Jordan Brand’s marquee high school event.

Footwear News reports the Air Jordan 3 “Jordan Brand Classic” PE will be a player's exclusive and will not be releasing to the public.