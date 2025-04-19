Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem”

It also introduces something never seen before on a Jordan silhouette: detachable rose vines that wrap around the midfoot. These thorns are removable, made from green plastic, and provide an expressive option for customization.

Red Jumpman branding hits the heel while a bold red liner enhances the rose motif. Black tumbled leather dominates the upper, with classic elephant print overlays anchoring the look in Jordan history.

Hints of green appear around the eyelets for a subtle floral finish. Underfoot, a white midsole and gum outsole keep the palette grounded.

The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most important silhouettes in the Jordan line. Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1988, it helped Michael Jordan stay with Nike thanks to its revolutionary style and visible Air unit.

Over the years, it's become a canvas for collaboration and cultural moments, just like this one.

In the photos provided, Taylor’s vision comes to life through thorns, textures, and color. The vines are optional but bold. The rest of the shoe stays classic. It’s Harlem meets heritage, and it works.