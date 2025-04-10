Iman Shumpert Breaks His Silence On How He Really Feels About Teyana Taylor Following Their Divorce

Iman Shumpert says he and Teyana Taylor had some "great years" during their marriage, a year after their divorce. The former NBA player discussed their relationship during a recent appearance on the Tap In With TT podcast. They originally married back in 2016 and share two daughters.

"We've been divorced a year now," he said. "We've got joint custody of the kids, so I got to see the kids when I got to see the kids. She's got to see the kids when she's got to see the kids. Which, it's cool. There's nothing wrong with that." He added that he doesn't let social media criticism of their relationship get to him either. "When I do something for the day, I'm doing that and I can't control what I can't control," he continued. "I can't do nothing but you know see my babies and do my job–everything else just falls into place."

Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor's Relationship

"So it's like I can't let this now cause it to be like now, cause it to be like I'm throwing just negative stuff in my mind. It's like, No, something happened they discussing it, but that happened a year ago," he said. As for whether speculation about the divorce is ever triggering, he explained: "Not really. I mean, some of the filings after, it's hurtful to see. But other than that, people was discussing the good stuff all the time but that's kind of what–we put it out there. So it's like, they got to discuss the good stuff so I can't really tell them, 'Don't discuss the bad!' I've got to let it go."