Teyana Taylor's Mother Straightenin Daughter's Divorce Settlement From Iman Shumpert

Nikki Taylor, mother and manager of Teyana Taylor, is addressing speculation about her daughter’s divorce settlement with Iman Shumpert. Although the couple finalized their divorce in July 2024, recent blog reports made it seem like the settlement had just been reached. Taylor questioned how confidential details from a sealed case suddenly became public.“It’s strange that a sealed divorce case, finalized on July 1, 2024, now has so much ‘public’ information,” she said in a statement shared by Breakfast Club co-host Loren LoRosa. “What about what the other party received? Let’s be clear—both walked away with properties, vehicles, and businesses they acquired separately.”

Shortly after her statement circulated, Taylor commented on a Shade Room post to clarify her stance. “Some of my words were left out, causing confusion,” she wrote. “This case is sealed. Any leaked information could only come from one of the involved parties. It’s suspicious that nearly a year later, these details surface.” She emphasized that neither party received anything they didn’t personally pay for. “She kept what she paid for, and he kept what he paid for. That’s it. I hope this clears things up.”

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Divorce

The Jasmine Brand first reported in June 2024 that Teyana, 34, retained four marital properties worth over $10 million, along with a seven-figure payout from the former NBA player. Shumpert reportedly kept a Miami condo, a South Georgia estate, and property in Decatur. The settlement also required him to pay $8,000 in monthly child support and cover private school tuition for their daughters. Teyana was also awarded a Maybach, a Mercedes Sprinter, a tour bus, and a Bronco truck, along with her jewelry. She retained full ownership of her companies, Taylormade and Auntie’s, while Shumpert kept his Shumpert Shump investments.