Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Intensify Dating Rumors With Sly Oscars Post

Teyana Taylor has been stirring up new relationship conversations not just with Aaron Pierre, but her post suggests that he might be the man.

But it seems they are practically a couple as this is not the first time they have been spotted together. Per MadameNoire, they were seen at the ABFF Honors, the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge gala, among other events. While things aren't 100 percent clear, Teyana and Aaron do make a stunning pair. She seems ready to move on after divorcing her husband of seven years, Iman Shumpert. She and the former NBA star went their separate ways in January 2023.

SZA also chimed in, "Not yall both fine and feline in the most mysterious way. Giving lion and lionesss😍🔥" Comedian B. Simone is also all hear for Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre, adding, "That’s how you pop out and show n****s 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Other celebrities were absolutely loving the photos in general though as Angel Reese, Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian , and others showered her with praise. As it stands though, Tey and Aaron have yet to confirm their romance.

While these black and white pictures are quite hot and steamy, the caption really is what suggests these two are together. "Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍" It's definitely a clever hint, but a lot of people are catching on. City Girls rapper JT senses things are trending towards a relationship, but she still wants answers. "Sis y'all go together? Please confirm!"

Mufasa may have just found his Sarabi, and the latter may have just given it away. Per AllHipHop, Teyana Taylor and Mufasa: The Lion King actor Aaron Pierre are stirring up strong dating rumors thanks to an Instagram post. The pictures appear to be from Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars Gold Party and in them, they look very comfortable with one another. The first of three pictures finds them looking extra classy as they strike model-like poses. Then, in the second image, Pierre is looking down at his watch while the singer and actress stares at him intently. In the last photo, they are standing back to back while Aaron holds his suit in one hand and the G.O.O.D. Music signee arches her backside toward him.

