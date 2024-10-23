Teyana Taylor & Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Romance Rumors With Night Of Dancing

Teyana Taylor has dealt with her fair share of relationship drama in recent months. In 2023, she announced that she and her ex Iman Shumpert had gone their separate ways. In June, they finalized their divorce. Now, it appears as though she could have her eye on someone else. Page Six reports that sources saw her and Leonardo DiCaprio at The Stafford Room in Manhattan with some friends this week.

“They were dancing very closely,” the source alleged, also claiming that they shared “a lot of laughs” together. “They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together.” Reportedly, this took place just hours after DiCaprio had dinner with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, who the source claims was not in attendance.

Teyana Taylor & Leonardo DiCaprio Continue To Spark Speculation With Night Out In NYC

Fortunately, it doesn't look like Taylor and DiCaprio's night out bothered Ceretti too much, as the source adds that she and Taylor are “good friends." This isn't the first time Taylor and DiCaprio sparked romance rumors, however. Earlier this year, the two of them were seen getting up close and personal at an Oscars party. She later dismissed the hands-on encounter in an interview with E! News, insisting that she was only trying to be a helpful co-star.

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun," she explained at the time. “And if you’ve seen the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast... We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.” What do you think of Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio continuing to spark romance rumors? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

