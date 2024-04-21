Teyana Taylor Flaunts Her Abs In Bikini After Addressing Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio's flirty Oscars party exchange raised fans' suspicions last month.

Last month, Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted getting up close and personal at an Oscars party, prompting rumors that the duo was an item to fly. According to Taylor, however, the exchange was nothing serious. After all, they're currently working on an upcoming film together, and she was simply trying to be a helpful co-star.

In clips that made their rounds online at the time, DiCaprio can be seen resting his hands on her lower back as they chatted on the dance floor. Later on, she wrapped her arms around his neck, pulling him closer and playing with his hair. While this may seem like a pretty flirtatious encounter to most, Taylor denies it.

Teyana Taylor Insists She Was Fixing Leonardo DiCaprio's Bun

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. “And if you’ve seen the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast... We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.” While some fans think Taylor's being totally transparent about her relationship with the Titanic star, others aren't buying it. Regardless, it doesn't look like she plans on sharing details of that part of her life anytime soon.

Taylor is still making headlines for her divorce from Iman Shumpert, though the Harlem-born performer doesn't appear to be paying them any mind. Instead, she's been spending her days soaking up the sun. In a series of new photos she shared on Instagram today, she poses in a bright red bikini on a yacht, looking summer-ready and unbothered.

Teyana Taylor Is Ready For Summer

What do you think of Teyana Taylor's response to rumors that she and Leonardo DiCaprio are an item? What about her latest Instagram photos? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

