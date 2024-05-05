Teyana Taylor Wows Fans With Sultry Cabaret Show, Leonardo DiCaprio Stops By

Earlier this weekend, Teyana Taylor took part in "The Dirty Rose" cabaret show at The Times Square EDITION hotel, which she organized alongside WME. She showed off her sultry dance moves onstage Saturday (May 4), leaving attendees in awe. One of her famous co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, was also spotted enjoying the show.

Taylor and DiCaprio were previously spotted getting close at an Oscars party, sparking rumors that they're an item. She later addressed the speculation, however, making it clear that they're just close friends. According to her, she was only wrapping her arms around Leo to fix his hair and doesn't have any intentions of taking things further with the Titanic star.

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Teyana Taylor's Recent Cabaret Show

 

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun," she told E! News in an exclusive interview at the time. “And if you’ve seen the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast... We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.” Clips from the evening seem to back this up, as DiCaprio was seen getting up close and personal with other women at the event. Regardless, fans are glad to see the two co-stars showing support for one another ahead of the Paul Thomas Anderson film they're both starring in, which is slated for release in August of next year. Several more of Taylor's celebrity peers also attended the event, including Winnie Harlow, Summer Walker, and more.

As for what else Taylor's been up to as of late, she was recently spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht, having a blast at Revolve Festival, and more. What do you think of Teyana Taylor's recent cabaret show? What about Leonardo DiCaprio stopping by? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

