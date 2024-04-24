Teyana Taylor Shares Pics Of Her Stunning Black Outfit From Magazine Cover Shoot

Teyana Taylor looking stunning isn't news to anybody, but she may have reached a new peak with a recent cover shoot. Just earlier this week she was stunning fans with her abs in an impressive bikini look. That came after she cleared up rumors about a flirty moment during the Oscars that left fans theorizing about a potential relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Taylor shifted her focus back to stunning looks and it didn't take long for an all-time great one to emerge.

She teamed up with Cultured Magazine for a full cover story that included a stunning photo shoot. In pics she shared to Instagram she's sporting an entirely black series of fits. Included in the mix is leather jackets, black dresses and some occasionally visible black underwear. In the comments of the post fans are going absolutely crazy for the looks. Many point out the inspiration she took from the style of legendary singer and actress Grace Jones. "Said GRACE before she ATE" one of the top comments on the post reads. "SLAYYYYYYYY!!! The ode to Grace Jones is a SERVEEEEEE" and "Per usual she’s filled with GRACE" two other comments agree. Check out the full collection of pictures she shared below.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Dances With Tyla To Her Hit "Water"

Teyana Taylor's Stunning Cover Shoot

Teyana's interaction with Leo was hardly the only news she made at a pre-Oscars party. She was in attendance for a star-studded event alongside Usher, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and many more. For the party she was also sporting an all black fit looking sleek in photos throughout the night. She's actually currently shooting a film with Leonardo DiCaprio so it may not be the last tie we see the versatile singer at the Oscars. It's been four years since she released her last musical project, a studio album fitting called The Album.

What do you think of Teyana Taylor's stunning Grace Jones inspired look for her Culture Magazine cover shoot? Do you have a favorite Teyana look from over the years? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Iman Shumpert Disputes Teyana Taylor "Endangerment" Claim

[Via]