Teyana Taylor’s Friend Drags Iman Shumpert & Amber Rose Over Alleged Affair

Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators &amp; Leaders Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Teyana Taylor attends Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators &amp; Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Dasia Nicole, Iman Shumpert was allegedly "good & married when this sh*t started."

Earlier this week, Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose were spotted soaking up the sun in Miami. Of course, this led to rumors that the two of them were an item, though this is unconfirmed. Regardless, Teyana Taylor's friend Dasia Nicole recently took to The Shade Room's comments section, alleging that the rumored fling began before Shumpert's divorce was finalized.

“This is so funny to me because when we were on that boat on New Years Eve you & your friends villainized me for peeping the sneaky sh*t that was going on while Teyana & her kids was on that same boat… and I was right! This proves my point, then you want to be crying a river on that girl phone the next day," she wrote.

Dasia Nicole Puts Iman Shumpert & Amber Rose On Blast

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

“My friend has been nothing but graceful this whole time but you played a f*cking game," she continued. "Teyana I’m sorry that I got this deep but I’m tired of taking the high road. You’ve done everything in your power to save this man and his image.” Dasia proceeded to call out Amber Rose directly, alleging that she began a relationship with Shumpert began before his divorce from Taylor.

“@amberrose I wish you would deny it for these blogs because I recorded the whole conversation! & y’all making excuses about him being single but he was good & married when this sh*t started. Corny asf!" she said. What do you think of Teyana Taylor's friend putting Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose on blast over their rumored romance? What about her alleging that the rumored fling began while Taylor and Shumpert were still married? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

