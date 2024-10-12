Teyana Taylor Goes Off On Travis Kelce’s Ex After Disrespectful Comments On Angel Reese’s Podcast

Teyana Taylor is fed up.

During her recent appearance on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Kayla Nicole threw some shade at none other than Teyana Taylor. At one point in the episode, the personality was asked about the "cr*ziest" thing she'd ever done. She took the opportunity to open up about getting dumped via text and dressing up as her ex's new girlfriend for Halloween that year.

Nicole didn't name any names, but it didn't take long for viewers to figure out who she was referring to. Of course, her ex was Iman Shumpert, and his new girlfriend at the time was Taylor. Taylor wasted no time firing back with a lengthy Instagram post. In it, she made it clear that she didn't appreciate the disrespect.

Teyana Taylor Fires Back At Kayla Nicole

"It's really cr*zy that everyone is allowed to bother me & be distasteful... EVERYBODY gets to play.. while I move with grace. ALWAYS! But now I wanna have a lil sagittarius fun too and it's a problem? F*ck the iman part, l'm divorced and happily so, however her choice of words were very distasteful and uncalled for. She knew exactly what she was doing. That lady said 'she was famous at the time' also said 'idc who see it' it was very distasteful & uncalled for. Most importantly she knew people would dig. So automatically my name is attached to the nonsense," she wrote in part.