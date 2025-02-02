Teyana Taylor Expertly Plays Off A Pesky Wardrobe Malfunction During Performance

As classy and genuine as ever.

Teyana Taylor recently performed as part of the Red Dress Collection concert, and as if you needed any more proof of her grace and professionalism, the universe threw a wardrobe malfunction her way. She wore a high-waisted red dress, and when she moved her leg to her other side, it accidentally showed a little too much. The "Million Pieces" creative played it cool, though, as she just put on a surprised face, covered up quickly, and strolled off-stage with a cheeky and mischievous smile and wave to the crowd. Some of her fans felt like she took a risk with the dress already, but she handled it pretty well. You can see the video by clicking on the "Via" link down below.

Beyond this, though, Teyana Taylor kept up a pretty low-key profile over the past few months, or at least, as low-key of a profile a hard-working artist like her can keep. But some rumors, gossip, and speculative stories continue to emerge about the Harlem native's next moves and developments, including her romantic history. You may have heard the rumors around her and Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, although those haven't evolved beyond the purely speculative phase at press time. After all, the gossip surged when they worked together on a new movie, so there's plenty of plausible deniability.

But just because Teyana Taylor has a lot on her plate doesn't mean that she won't come down the mountain to speak on salacious stuff like this. "It's really crazy that everyone is allowed to bother me & be distasteful..." she shared on social media after Iman Shumpert's ex threw shade at her during a podcast. "EVERYBODY gets to play.. while I move with grace. ALWAYS! But now I wanna have a lil sagittarius fun too and it's a problem? F**k the iman part, l'm divorced and happily so, however her choice of words were very distasteful and uncalled for. She knew exactly what she was doing."

Speaking of which, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert settled their divorce last June, which had its own share of drama. While many of these narratives came up recently, it hasn't slowed her down in the slightest, and we look forward to her grace and quick thinking with whatever she does next.

