Big Sean Lays Down Some Of His Best Bars On Introspective Posse Cut "Million Pieces"

Sean Don was laser focused during the studio sessions for this track.

With more and more listens, Big Sean's sixth album Better Me Than You is a little inconsistent. There are some very high highs and extremely low lows. It's a shame, because we would even argue that there are some all-time great performances from the Michigan MC. One of those is Big Sean's track with Teyana Taylor, Larry June, and DJ Premier, "Million Pieces". Hit-Boy and Milan Beker are also in the mix on the production side, so this is truly a stacked track in both aspects.

However, there are tons of cases where an all-star cast of talent doesn't mean a successful collaboration. In fact, there are some on this album that prove that. But "Million Pieces" strives in a lot of ways and one of which is Big Sean's performance. Larry's verse is solid, but as it should be, the lead artist has the much stronger writing. Throughout his section, he utilizes the "million pieces" phrasing in multiple and cool ways. For instance, Sean talks about his father's dreams of becoming an actor. It never came to fruition, so any time that his pops brings it up, it shatters Sean into a "million pieces". This just one example, so you'll have to check out the track to hear the rest for yourself.

"Million Pieces" - Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Larry June, & DJ Premier

Quotable Lyrics:

My life is just one big puzzle that's broken into a million pieces

I’ve been tryin' to sequence, it gets hard as

Losin' the one you love, done shared a million things with

When I’m done, they'll probably put my bones in museums

Like that's one of the last from n****s, ever

'Cause at this rate, we'll all be extinct then