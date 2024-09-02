Big Sean Is In Peak Form On Charlie Wilson Collab "Break The Cycle"

This is undoubtedly one of Sean's best songs ever.

It seems that the constant aspect that Big Sean is receiving for Better Me Than You is how mature and inspiring it is. Overall, that's fairly true. However, there are quite a few tracks that take away from how effective this project wants to be in those regards. Additionally, some of Sean Don's flows and deliveries feel too sleepy at times, weighing down the messages to some extent. In total, his sixth studio album has some boring lows, but also some career-best triumphs. One of them is the joint effort between Big Sean and Charlie Wilson on "Break The Cycle".

For a first collaboration, their chemistry is pretty much picture perfect. The times in which Wilson's adlibs/background vocals pop in come at the right moments. They are extremely powerful and soulful (as always), and they really elevate the theme of "Break The Cycle". Big Sean raps about being able to recognize that you need to make changes if you want to see change. Additionally, he talks about persevering through your own mental roadblocks and proving people wrong. He may not deliver his words in a witty or layered way, but sometimes simplicity is better. For "Break The Cycle", that is definitely the case, as it feels like Sean is talking to you like a friend. It's a uplifting moment on the record but it will go down as a top 10 song in his discography, in due time.

"Break The Cycle" - Big Sean & Charlie Wilson

