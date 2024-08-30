Big Sean's New Album "Better Me Than You" Splits Fans & Haters On Social Media

The Sean Don is finally back.

Big Sean has finally released his new album Better Me Than You, and fans are quite happy to witness his growth and development as a rapper. Moreover, there were all sorts of reactions online, many of them being impressed praises of the new project. Of course, there were also plenty of folks who chose not to listen to it at all, which is surely its own form of disappointment and frustration when compared to the people that actively disliked what they heard. Nevertheless, the Detroit MC has a lot he should be proud of on this new LP, especially after what he endured to make it here.

"When you make art, you put your heart into this s**t," Big Sean said earlier this week on Instagram Live, tearfully addressing his new album and his career trajectory. "When I had COVID last week, I was down. And I was still working on the album. When I last dropped an album, it was COVID. I was excited to plan my release party, I was excited to do all of that. [My mother,] she was giving me them words. And I was just like, look, I can keep working on some s**t and make it exactly how I wanted. But I'd be pushing it back forever."

Fans React To Big Sean's New Album

What's more is that Big Sean dropped some other material alongside Better Me Than You to give fans even more of what they've waited for. One of these cuts includes a surprising Ye homage on "Fighting Fires," which is odd given their complex history. It seems like the G.O.O.D. Music signee still has love for his former boss, even if that might not be a two-way street. Either way, all's well that ends well. Check out more reactions to this new album down below.

More Reactions To Better Me Than You

Meanwhile, make sure to drop your thoughts on Big Sean's new album down there in the comments section. We haven't even gotten close to breaking down the introspective bars on here, and the production has some lush details to replay over and over. But despite some biting accusations, what makes Better Me Than You compelling is his own charisma and hunger on it. It's a very welcome treat, and one that we will continue to enjoy throughout 2024.