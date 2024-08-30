Big Sean Clowns Drake By Recreating The Rapper's Selfie Duck Face

It was all in good fun.

Big Sean just had a big weight lifted off his shoulders. The rapper finally dropped his anticipated album Better Me Than You. Fans have waited years, and the general consensus so far is that it was worth the wait. Big Sean's lyricism was on point, and the production was soulful and varied. But we're not here to discuss the album. We're here to discuss what Big Sean did in the aftermath of its release. The rapper was feeling good on Instagram Live, and he decided to mock Drake by recreating the 6 God's infamous "duck face" for a selfie.

Big Sean knew what he was doing, and it was all in good fun. "I'm gonna do the Drake face," he said during his IG Live. He tries to recreate the pouty expression that Drake has become known for, and he can't hold it fore more than a few seconds without laughing. He tries one more time, and holds it for even less time. Sean probably saw the same Instagram post we all did on August 28. Drake decided to clown his own tendency for making duck faces by posting a few examples. He also, however, included pics of other guys doing it. Chiefly, YouTuber Duke Dennis and rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden.

Big Sean Responded To Drake's Viral Instagram Post

Drake playfully credited Dennis and Budden for encouraging his duck face. "I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face," the 6 God noted. "It’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see." If the IG Live video came from another, some people would be calling shade. Big Sean, though, clears the allegations. The rapper is one of the agreeable people in the game. Well, as long as your name isn't Kanye West or, for some reason, Kendrick Lamar. Sean and Drake have maintained a neutral relationship over the years.

The only times Big Sean has really talked about Drake has been the ways in which Drake has indirectly impacted his career. He told Drink Champs that he took offense to the fact that his ex label boss, West, often praised Drake over him. Big Sean also lamented the fact that his big comeback single, "Precision," was drowned out by the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. On a person to person basis, however, Sean has never voiced issues with the Toronto superstar.