Drake Playfully Cites Joe Budden And Duke Dennis As His Selfie "Influences"

The weirdest Budden shout out yet.

Drake's selfie face has become a renewable source of comedy for fans and haters alike. Everybody has seen a Drake photo and thought, "he's doing too much." The rapper knows this, and he decided to have some fun with his selfie reputation on Wednesday night. Drizzy hopped on his main Instagram profile for the first time in over a week to post some new selfies. What looked like a typical photo drop, though, was actually a means of poking fun at the men who "influenced" his style.

The first photo sees Drake doing another dramatic selfie face in a mirror. The second, though, is of Duke Dennis. Yes, the gaming YouTuber. The third photo is of Joe Budden. Yes, the rapper-turned-podcaster who has been beefing with Drake for the better part of a decade and a half. Drizzy made sure to choose photos in which Dennis and Budden are giving the camera their most "seductive" face. The photos are made all the more hilarious by the fact that Drake follows them up with two photos of himself looking, well, ridiculous with similar facial expression.

Drake Made Fun Of His Own Mirror Selfies

The caption that the 6 God attaches to these photos says it all. "I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face," he writes. "It’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see." It's safe to say that nobody was expecting Drake to post photos of Duke Dennis and Joe Budden of all people. Not really the guys who come to mind when thinking of the rapper's influences (Budden musically, but still). Duke Dennis has reacted to a lot of Drake songs, like most YouTubers, but the two have never publicly interacted. It just goes to show that the 6 God really likes to spend time online when he's not recording or dropping 100 Gigs on our headtops.

Drake's decision to post Joe Budden is intriguing, given the podcaster's recent comments. The two men have never seen eye to eye, but Budden praised Drake during a recent pod. He felt like Drake was doing a good job of recovering after losing the Kendrick Lamar battle. He went as far as to say that he liked the last batch of songs Drizzy dropped on his 100 Gigs site. Drake has been charitable with another former enemy, Kanye West, by giving him a recent Instagram follow. Maybe the same thing is happening with Budden. It's probably just a troll, though.