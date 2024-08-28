Rick Ross Reveals Why He Responded To Drake And Not The Game

Rick Ross opened up during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Amid the viral 20 V. 1 Drake beef of the summer, Rick Ross jumped in, taking various shots at the Toronto hitmaker on "Champagne Moments." Of course, his taunting appeared to backfire soon after, when he was attacked in Vancouver for playing Kendrick's Drake diss "Not Like Us" at a festival. He opened up about the feud with Shannon Sharpe for Nightcap Summer Sessions from Houston this week, making it clear why he decided to respond in the first place.

"On some rap sh*t it was no conspiracies," he began. "Rozay name was said, Rozay, I'mma jump off the porch. That's what I do... I'mma jump off the porch and I'mma have some fun, and that's what I did, I had some fun." From there, Ross also explained how he decides whether or not to respond, an apparent nod to The Game.

Rozay Says Not Responding Is A Response

The Game unleashed a scathing diss track directed at Ross in May, "Freeway's Revenge," blasting him for his past as a correctional officer, lifestyle choices, and much more. Ross never responded aside from some shady Instagram Stories, but according to him, this was a response in itself. During the interview, Ross explained that his choice to respond or not respond is determined by whether or not he has something to gain from it. "Not responding is a response when you a boss," he added.

The Game isn't the only person Rick Ross has yet to respond to, however. The Drake fan who attacked him in Vancouver, Icarus, mocked him for the brawl on a diss track called “White Boy" earlier this month. What do you think of Rick Ross opening up about his beef with Drake during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe? What about his explanation for responding to Drake and not The Game? Do you agree that not responding was a response in itself? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.