Rick Ross Honors Nipsey Hussle With Heartfelt Birthday Message

“I’m sure Nip, he’s smiling," Rick Ross says.

Nipsey Hussle's 2019 death continues to be one of the most tragic and talked about in hip-hop. Fans and peers frequently reflect on his legacy, contributions to hip-hop, and more. Yesterday (August 15), Nipsey would have turned 39 had he not fallen victim to gun violence. In honor of the birthday, Rick Ross took to social media to share a heartfelt message about his late collaborator and his family.

“Today my boy Nipsey Hussle would have been 39 years old. The marathon continues,” he began. “Salute to Blacc Sam, the whole TMC family, the squad... It’s not many people who woulda held that empire up and made sure it elevated the way it has."

Rick Ross Remembers Nipsey Hussle

“I’m sure Nip, he’s smiling," Ross also added. "He was a legend, he was way advanced, way too advanced for lame n***as, slow n***as. That boy was on some other sh*t, 10 years ago. So you know what it is, man.” Ross isn't the only one remembering Nipsey these days, however. His brother Blacc Sam recently sat down with Big Boi for an interview, where he recalled making arrangements for his funeral. He revealed that churches were refusing to host it out of fear. With help from the right people, they eventually held it at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center.

“After weeks and weeks of we can’t get a venue … we got the Staples for bro. And so, at that point, it was like, alright man, we gotta make sure we do this the right way for bro,” he explained. Their efforts resulted in a 25-mile procession, with roughly 20,000 people in attendance to honor Nipsey. What do you think of Rick Ross remembering Nipsey Hussle on what would have been the rapper's 39th birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.