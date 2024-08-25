Nipsey Hussle Wax Figure Impresses Atlanta Fans At Invest Fest

The wax figure was created by Mr. Officials, who was in the running for the $100K Nipsey Hussle Business Grant.

In March 2019, Nipsey Hussle's life was tragically cut short, but his legacy lives on. The West Coast icon continues to get the recognition he deserves for his contributions to hip-hop and more, most recently at Invest Fest in Atlanta. In a clip making its rounds online, a Nipsey Hussle wax figure is unveiled at the event, and the crowd goes wild.

Earn Your Leisure CEO Rashad Bilal teamed up with Microsoft and The Marathon, the late rapper's clothing company, for the $100K Nipsey Hussle Business Grant. The grant went to one lucky entrepreneur to grow their business. Bilal chatted with REVOLT about the partnership last month. He revealed that it all stemmed from his interview with Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam. "When we were putting together the Invest Fest lineup, I definitely wanted The Marathon to be a part of it in some capacity," he explained. "The first idea was to have The Marathon as a pop-up shop. But Sam wanted to do something more impactful than just have merch there."

Mr. Officials Honors Nipsey Hussle With Wax Figure

"So, I just thought we should have a pitch competition," Bilal continued. "I proposed it to The Marathon team, and they liked it. After that, we spoke with Microsoft, and they also agreed to provide some funding for it. So that was helpful." The Nipsey Hussle wax figure was created by Mr. Officials, who's done wax figures of Takeoff, Lil Wayne, and more.

He was also one of the four finalists to join the pitch competition for the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant this weekend. According to him, it took nine months to complete. While the grant went to Divine Luminance Juices in the end, he said he still "[feels] like a winner" in a recent Instagram Story. What do you think of a Nipsey Hussle wax figure being unveiled at Invest Fest earlier this weekend? How does it look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.