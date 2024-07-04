Beyonce's New Wax Figure Leaves Fans Confused: "That’s Becky"

Social media users think the the Grévin Museum's new wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce.

It goes without saying that replicating Beyonce with wax would be a pretty tough feat. Recently, however, the Grévin Museum in Paris has earned a great deal of backlash for what fans think is a wildly off-base depiction of the icon. They unveiled the new wax figure earlier today. Social media users were quick to call them out, accusing them of whitewashing the multi-hyphenate.

"Baby that’s Addison Rae," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "That’s Becky not Beyonce," someone else jokes. Others are questioning why the figure's skin tone was made lighter than the actual Bey's, and have been reminded of similar instances involving other celebrities. Last year, for example, the same museum unveiled a wax figure of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which some thought more closely resembled Mr. Clean.

Grévin Museum Unveils New Beyonce Wax Figure

The Rock himself responded to the uproar, revealing that he and his team planned to reach out to the museum to ask them to change some "important details," including his skin color. The museum ended up fixing the wax figure, and acknowledging that it was "indeed whiter than it should have been." According to them, the mistake was made due to the reference photo they chose to use, and how "tricky" lighting can be sometimes. It's unclear whether or not Beyonce plans to do something similar. She's yet to address the debacle at the time of writing.