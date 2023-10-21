New Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Wax Figure Roasted For Looking Nothing Like Him

A bizarre new wax figure of actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been unveiled to confusion and mockery at a museum in Paris. While recognizable as The Rock, there's just something not quite right about the statue. Additionally, beyond the polo shirt and khakis the figure is inexplicably dressed in, fans online compared it to Pitbull, Mr. Clean, and Vin Diesel.

However, slightly more serious concerns were raised by several people. Johnson is mixed race, the son of a Black father and a Samoan mother. Despite this, the wax model is incredibly light-skinned. Furthermore, this has led people to accuse the sculptor of white-washing the wrestling and acting icon. "Yall ever notice that a lot of wax figures of people of color like The Rock and Beyonce are made to look as white as humanly possible?" one user on X wrote.

The Rock's Football League Set For Merger

Elsewhere, The Rock has been busy with his various business ventures. Last month, it was announced that the XFL, owned by The Rock, would merge with the USFL, owned by Fox. "If the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together," the leagues said in a joint statement.

It's a move many expected as neither spring league was perfect. While the USFL was the better football product, the XFL had better visibility and viewership. The USFL is owned by Fox while the XFL is owned by The Rock and his ex-wife. Both leagues are revivals of older spring leagues. The XFL was first formed in 2001 and folded after a season. It was revived in 2020 but declared for bankruptcy after the pandemic cut its first season short. Meanwhile, the USFL briefly existed during the 1980s before being revived in 2022.

Best Reactions To The Rock Wax Figure

