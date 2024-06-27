Beyonce Shares Lavish New Vacation Pics With Jay-Z

It seems like Beyonce and Jay-Z are enjoying some pre-Fourth Of July sight-seeing, perhaps in the Hamptons or some other locale.

Beyonce and Jay-Z may have recently lost a $200 million real estate record to the Oakley founder, but they're not letting that ruin the view in front of them. Moreover, the former just posted a series of sultry photos and sweet snapshots on Wednesday (June 26) from a boat escapade she had with her partner Hov, including some revealing fit pics and gorgeous ocean views. It seems like the power couple is getting busy with Fourth Of July celebrations early, perhaps in the Hamptons or in some other fancy and lavish locale. Either way, it seems like they're living it up and happy to make us green with envy in the process.

Furthermore, this vacation time might cut into some of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's other endeavors, but it serves as a warranted break, too. Queen Bey's been very busy with COWBOY CARTER, her new haircare line, and a potential Vegas residency in the works. On that last point, that's mostly speculation, but after how the RENAISSANCE tour captivated audiences worldwide, fans will always ask for more. Hopefully we get an update on that sooner rather than later.

Beyonce's New Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z hasn't dropped anything music-wise in a pretty long time, and legendary hip-hop artists continue to chase that white whale and try to pull him from the shadows. "Jay always been on my list," The Alchemist expressed during a recent sit-down with fellow producer Cardo. "I been saying it for a hundred years. It’s Jay-Z. I would love to. We linked but I keep the faith." However, Uncle Al did also make it clear that he wouldn't want to pressure the Brooklyn MC into anything that he doesn't want.