Beyonce Shares Lavish New Vacation Pics With Jay-Z

Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jay Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
It seems like Beyonce and Jay-Z are enjoying some pre-Fourth Of July sight-seeing, perhaps in the Hamptons or some other locale.

Beyonce and Jay-Z may have recently lost a $200 million real estate record to the Oakley founder, but they're not letting that ruin the view in front of them. Moreover, the former just posted a series of sultry photos and sweet snapshots on Wednesday (June 26) from a boat escapade she had with her partner Hov, including some revealing fit pics and gorgeous ocean views. It seems like the power couple is getting busy with Fourth Of July celebrations early, perhaps in the Hamptons or in some other fancy and lavish locale. Either way, it seems like they're living it up and happy to make us green with envy in the process.

Furthermore, this vacation time might cut into some of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's other endeavors, but it serves as a warranted break, too. Queen Bey's been very busy with COWBOY CARTER, her new haircare line, and a potential Vegas residency in the works. On that last point, that's mostly speculation, but after how the RENAISSANCE tour captivated audiences worldwide, fans will always ask for more. Hopefully we get an update on that sooner rather than later.

Beyonce's New Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z hasn't dropped anything music-wise in a pretty long time, and legendary hip-hop artists continue to chase that white whale and try to pull him from the shadows. "Jay always been on my list," The Alchemist expressed during a recent sit-down with fellow producer Cardo. "I been saying it for a hundred years. It’s Jay-Z. I would love to. We linked but I keep the faith." However, Uncle Al did also make it clear that he wouldn't want to pressure the Brooklyn MC into anything that he doesn't want.

Still, it looks like we're getting relatively new Jay-Z material soon, as Shaq might drop the first ever collab between him and Nas on digital streaming platforms tomorrow (Friday, June 28). Hopefully it's as fire as it sounds on paper if it does drop. As for Beyonce, we're sure she'll have a lot more to do this year, and that more surprises will follow. After all, a luxury vacation on a fancy boat is the least surprising thing either of them could do.

