Jay-Z & Beyonce Lose $200 Million Real Estate Record To Founder Of Oakley

While they are at the top in nearly everything, Hov and Bey are knocked a peg.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are undoubtedly the king and queen of the current day music industry. From selling millions of records to packing arenas and all of the entrepreneurial endeavors, they really run things around here. However, what they cannot add to their nearly unbeatable resumes is being in possession of the most expensive house in California. According to HipHopDX, Jay-Z and Beyonce have just lost the real estate record to the founder of Oakley, James Jannard. Multiple reports say that the head honcho over at the sportswear company recently sold his $210 million Malibu mansion, surpassing Hov and Bey's $200 million palace in the same suburb.

Jannard purchased the luxurious pad for $75 million back in 2012 (back when the market was much more reasonable). It apparently possesses eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, on top of 9.5 acres in land, which includes 300 feet of ocean frontage. Furthermore, the new owner will also be able to enjoy an expansive courtyard, in addition to a gym and two guesthouses. According to the New York Post, Jannard's spot has never hit the open market and the person behind this lavish purchase is still unknown.

Jay-Z & Beyonce Are $11 Million Short Of The Real Estate Record

In terms of other fun facts surrounding this new record holder, the interiors were mapped out by Michael S. Smith. He was responsible for making tweaks to the Oval Office at the White House. So, not only is there unforgettable views on the outside, but the inside has also just as much to offer. Congratulations to Mr. Jannard on the eye-popping sale!

What are your thoughts on Jay-Z and Beyonce losing the California real estate record? Are you surprised that someone was able to top it, why or why not? Whose home do you think looks more impressive and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jay-Z and Beyonce. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

