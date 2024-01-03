record breaking
- MusicDrake Celebrates "One Dance" Becoming His First Song To Reach 3 Billion StreamsOnly six other songs have accomplished this in Spotify history. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Nabs Another Record-Breaking Achievement With "Big Foot"While both this song and it's feud's predecessor "HISS" are raking in commercial success, the debate of who's "winning" rages on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Seemingly Responds To Wack 100 "Record-Breaker" Comments"Barbz did we break any records?"By Ben Mock
- SportsGrambling Women's Basketball Team Wins Game By Record 141 PointsIt's the largest margin of victory in women's NCAA history.By Ben Mock