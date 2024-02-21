Drake Celebrates "One Dance" Becoming His First Song To Reach 3 Billion Streams

Early today we found out that Drake's 2011 album Take Care was robbed of its diamond certification by the RIAA. Numerous reports said that it reached the certain number of units sold to reach that milestone. However, they corrected that saying roughly eight million copies have been purchased. However, when it comes to Drake, this type of stuff rarely phases him. He is so successful that another achievement is sure to come down the pipeline. That happens to be the case today, as one of his hit songs has hit a tremendous streaming goal. "One Dance" becomes his first record ever to eclipse three billion streams.

According to HipHopDX, Drake got a text from his OVO Sound president Mr. Morgan, who is hilariously labeled "Man Like Morgan" in his phone. He congratulated his biggest name on the label on the achievement. You can check that out below. To celebrate this, Drake tagged Wizkid and the song's producers Noah "40" Shebib and Nineteen85.

Read More: Rubi Rose Becomes Latest Star To Be Hit With An Alleged Sex Tape Leak

"One Dance" Proves Drake Can Operate In Any Lane

What also makes this so special for the Toronto legend is how elusive this mark is to reach. Only six other songs have had the opportunity to join the three billion club. The Weeknd did it with "Blinding Lights" and "Starboy." Post Malone and Swae Lee's Spiderman-prepped "Sunflower," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," and Harry Styles' "As It Was," accomplished it as well. It sort of goes without saying, but this proves that Drake can really work in any genre and come up with a catchy tune that resonates years later.

What are your thoughts on Drake's "One Dance" hitting three billion streams? Is this your favorite non-rap song from Drizzy, why or why not? Is this his greatest hit track because of this milestone? What will be his next record to eclipse that number and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Rihanna's Friendship Is Too "Fly": Bad Gal Gets B-Day Greetings From Rapper