Nicki Minaj & Rihanna's Friendship Is Too "Fly": Bad Gal Gets B-Day Greetings From Rapper

We're officially in the final zodiac sign of the astrological year – Pisces. One of the first celebrities to celebrate their birthday under the most evolved water sign is none other than Rihanna, who turned 36 on Tuesday (February 20). By now, the Bad Gal has achieved practically everything on her bucket list, including a family with ASAP Rocky, successful skincare, makeup, and lingerie brands, and an impressive discography that continues to thrive despite her lengthy hiatus from the studio.

Millions of fans sent Rih well wishes on her big day, as did several fellow celebrities. Among them was Nicki Minaj, who's previously collaborated with the Fenty Beauty founder on songs like "Fly" and "Raining Men." On her Instagram Story, the Queen of Rap wrote "Happy birthday to this beautiful billionaire from Barbados. How I smile when I know ain’t a b**ch better & ain’t a b**ch badder." On another slide, she added, "And now… for the baddest b**ch on planet Earth. Happy birthday to this phenomenal f**king woman. Caribbean girls run it b**ch!!!!! Know that, h*e!!!!"

Nicki Minaj is a Big Fan of Rihanna

On her Twitter/X profile, Papa Bear's mom only had more love to give her longtime friend. "There's only one holiday in #GagCity and that's #QUEENRih birthday," Minaj tweeted. "Dear Rih, Thank you. Love always, - an immigrant," she added, referencing their shared bond of originally hailing from outside of America. It's unclear if they have plans to collaborate again in the future, but the Barbz would surely like to see it.

Rihanna's Navy was happy to help her celebrate her 36th birthday this week, and they've only grown more enthused since her beau, ASAP Rocky, confirmed that a new album is on the way. It'll mark the mother of two's first effort since 2016's ANTI, and the music industry's long been waiting to witness what this era will be like for her creatively. Read more about what Rocky had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

