ASAP Rocky Reveals Why Shopping For Rihanna Is So "Easy"

It's no surprise that being in a relationship with Rihanna comes with plenty of perks. With that being said, it's also bound to come along with some pressure. This, of course, includes selecting the perfect gift for the Barbados-born performer. Luckily for ASAP Rocky, however, he's not stressing about her birthday later this month, as he's confident he's got it in the bag. While RiRi never fails to serve looks, he's something of a "Fashion Killa" himself, making them a match made in heaven.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the "Riot" rapper while he was doing some shopping in Beverly Hills. The outlet asked him whether or not he had found anything special for Rihanna, which he left up in the air. When asked what one even buys for a Pisces icon like her, he revealed that he doesn't sweat it. "It's easy, I've got good taste," he stated simply.

ASAP Rocky Says He's Got Good Taste

He didn't share many details of what he plans to gift the songstress for her birthday, but it's safe to say it'll be good. After all, it was only months ago that the Fenty Beauty founder delivered him the best gift of all, another child named Riot Rose. Clearly, the bar is set pretty high, but that doesn't appear to be a problem for the NYC native.

Just a few days ago, the high-profile pair were also spotted out and about in Paris during Fashion Week, turning heads with their luxe looks. Rihanna made a statement with an unexpected leather number while ASAP rocked a black suit over a few playful layers. What do you think of ASAP Rocky claiming that he's confident when it comes to shopping for Rihanna? What do you think he'll get her for her birthday? Are you looking forward to seeing what he comes up with? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

