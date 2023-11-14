RZA, Rihanna, & ASAP Rocky Are The All-American Family Sans Baby Riot At The Park

Not every celebrity who takes on the daunting task of parenthood has an easy time tackling the job. So far, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna seem to only be settling more comfortably into themselves since welcoming two sons over the past two years. When they filmed the "Fashion Killa" visual together over a decade ago, it's unlikely the lovers (who were then only friends) saw themselves forming a family together in the future. However, they now have the ever-pleasant RZA running around on them, as well as newborn Riot Rose Mayers.

After taking some time out of the spotlight to recover from her second pregnancy, we've been seeing the Bad Gal back outside in recent weeks. Many appearances have been showcasing a notably lighter hairstyle for the coming winter, though Rocky has been spending less time by his partner's side as of late. Seeing as he's in the midst of court proceedings for allegedly shooting ASAP Relli, some fans have expressed concern that trouble is afoot for the pair as the "Changes" artist awaits his fate. Thankfully, DailyMail reported on Monday (November 13) that he and his better half spent the last of their weekend relaxing at a Los Angeles park with their firstborn.

Read More: Rihanna & RZA’s Adorable Bond Is Obvious In New Maternity Photos

Parenthood Looks Good on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As per usual, the multi-talents coordinated their outfits to look as cool as ever. While Rih rocked a vibrant, red sport jacket from Loewe, Rocky provided the perfect contrast in his navy colorway of the same model. Both artists wore blue baseball caps and oversized, light-wash denim for their day out together. 17-month-old RZA rode in his stroller in front of them, looking more like the perfect blend of his mom and dad with each passing day.

Unfortunately for Rocky, the joy of being a new father to RZA and Riot has been slightly overshadowed by his beef with ASAP Relli. Earlier this month, the ASAP Mob leader's alleged shooting victim opened up about the PTSD he's been plagued with since the incident. Read more about that at the link below, and since we can't share the latest paparazzi photos of Rihanna and her family at the park on HNHH, you can find them by clicking the Via.

Read More: ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Claims To Suffer From PTSD

[Via]