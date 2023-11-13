Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Pregnancy Rumors Go Viral Thanks To Misleading Tweet

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are a couple that always seems to be subjected to rumors. Overall, it is easy to see why this may be the case. They are the biggest power couple in music right now, and they have two children together. Furthermore, Rocky is going through a high-profile case right now that could lead to jail time. Needless to say, people are keeping a watchful eye on the couple and their various moves. However, this does lead to rumors that are both unsubstantiated and a bit ridiculous.

For instance, a tweet went viral this morning that contains some truly dubious information about the pop singer. "Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby," the tweet reads. Of course, Riri just gave birth to her second child a few months ago. Consequently, fans were rightfully wondering how she is already pregnant. After all, the timeline of something like that just simply does not make much sense. Well, the community notes on Twitter swooped in and saved the day.

Read More: Reginae Carter’s New Hair Has People Comparing Her To Everyone From Rihanna To Phaedra Parks

Rihanna Is Chilling

"Rihanna has not confirmed this info," the community notes reads. The picture is from the met gala 2023 when she was pregnant with her second child Riot Mayers. Here is a picture of Rihanna on 11/11/23, blonde and not pregnant-looking." Overall, this was a pretty brutal takedown of the information offered in the tweet. However, it was absolutely necessary as to not cause the rumor to spread even further. If Rihanna and ASAP Rocky do decide to have another child, they will tell us when they are ready. For now, however, that does not appear to be in the cards.

If there is one thing to take away from this, it is that Twitter cannot be a trusted source of information. Let us know what you thought of this outlandish rumor, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Rihanna Debuts New Hair Color During Subdued Dinner In Hollywood