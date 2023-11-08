ASAP Rocky Praises Meghann Cuniff’s “Old School Journalism” At Court Hearing

Today, reporter Meghann Cuniff attended ASAP Rocky's preliminary hearing for his first-degree assault case. The artist has been charged and sued for allegedly shooting Terell “ASAP Relli” Ephron in November of 2021. Last year, he pleaded not guilty to both charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Relli has since sued ASAP Rocky as well as his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, for defamation over statements they've made to the press amid the legal battle.

Outside of the courthouse today, Cuniff says she received quite the compliment from the rapper during his lunch break. "He told me he truly appreciates my old school journalism and assured me no one told him to say that," she Tweeted alongside a photo of him. While ASAP Rocky seemingly had nothing but nice things to say about Cuniff, another artist recently took the opportunity to diss her.

ASAP Rocky Compliments Meghann Cuniff

Cuniff's been covering Tory Lanez's shooting case for some time now, but he and his team haven't appreciated the way he's been depicted. They feel as though her reporting is biased, even allegedly calling her a "googly-eyed b*tch" at one point in court. He's now taken an apparent jab at the journalist in a claymation promotional video for his new album, Alone At Prom (Deluxe). Lanez stars as a fictional character, Ashton Rain, in the video.

Another character in the video is a reporter who appears to resemble Cuniff. Luckily, it doesn't appear as though she's taken the jab to heart, sharing the clip today on Twitter. “Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah?” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. While Cuniff doesn't seem fazed by the diss, many fans believe he took things too far this time. Some are even suggesting that she take legal action. What do you think of ASAP Rocky complimenting Meghann Cuniff outside of the courthouse today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

