ASAP Rocky & ASAP Relli In “Early Discussions” Of Possible Lawsuit Settlement: Report

ASAP Rocky is reportedly in "early discussions" of a possible settlement in the lawsuit ASAP Relli filed against him regarding an altercation in November 2021, according to Radar Online. For the incident, prosecutors claimed he shot his former friend to which Rocky pleaded not guilty. They charged him with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.” Afterward, Relli sued Rocky for assault, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

In response to the lawsuit, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina accused Relli of trying to extort his client. “It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him,” he told multiple outlets, as noted by AllHipHop. After the comments, Relli filed a second lawsuit against Rocky and his lawyer, accusing them of defamation. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Tacopina added that the decision would backfire: “It will expose the fraud committed by their client. It’s unfortunate that these lawyers don’t know the facts of this case or the actions of their client, but I will be happy to educate them.” For the defamation lawsuit, Relli hired Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, from his own case with Amber Heard.

Rocky will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in his criminal case on November 8. Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuit as well as Rocky's criminal case on HotNewHipHop.

