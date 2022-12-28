A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli have agreed to put a pause on their trial. Relli is suing Rocky after claiming that the “Fashion Killa” rapper shot him in 2021. Both parties have agreed to halt the civil trial due to Rocky’s criminal case.

The Harlem rapper was charged with two criminal counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the incident. Rocky would reportedly have to invoke his 5th amendment in his trial with Relli to avoid statements that could incriminate him in the criminal prosecution.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Rapper A$AP Rocky (R) pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on August 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. He remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court November 2. (Photo by Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images)

Rocky was detained last year after exiting an airplane with Rihanna. Relli went to the police just before Rocky’s detainment to name the star as the triggerman in the 2021 shooting. The A$AP Mob member claims Rocky fired four shots at him following a heated argument.

Back in September, Rocky responded to Relli’s criminal claims against him. “Relli’s injuries were caused solely, directly and proximately by the negligent or intentional acts or omissions” of someone else. Documents also state that that Relli “failed to exercise reasonable care to avoid the consequences of harm.” The “DMB” rapper’s lawyer Joe Tacopina called the lawsuit “an extortion” attempt.

“Rocky didn’t commit a crime,” Tacopina said. “It was an extortion attempted by a former associate who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him. Rocky didn’t commit a crime.” The news comes weeks after Rihanna shared the first photos of her and Rocky’s seven month old son.