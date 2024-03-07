ASAP Rocky Skips Status Hearing In His Assault Case With No Trial In Sight

ASAP Rocky chose to skip out on his status hearing on Wednesday (March 6), for whatever reason, and there is still no trial on the horizon for this assault case. Moreover, for those unaware, group colleague ASAP Relli accused him of shooting at him multiple times, and hitting him once, during a November 2021 confrontation in Hollywood. Now, though, it seems like this case is very much in limbo, and according to reporter Meghann Cuniff, no trial date was set during this hearing. However, the court did schedule a pre-trial hearing for May 26, so we'll have to wait and see if someone budges before trial.

Furthermore, the last update we got on this case was ASAP Rocky's not guilty plea and his lawyer Joe Tacopina's assurance that they will prove his innocence. "We’re going to try the case in the courtroom,” he told reporters back in January of this year. “And when we do, facts will come out that show that he’s truly innocent. And that he’s a victim in this case." L.A. County attorneys on the prosecution's side had expressed to Judge Karla Kerlin that they weren't anticipating a plea deal to sidestep a full trial.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on August 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. [Authorities charged] A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. He remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court November 2. (Photo by Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images)

In addition, ASAP Rocky also has a highly anticipated album to make, but his family and this legal case have definitely become a lot to handle. Authorities arrested him over this incident in 2022 with two assault charges with a semi-automatic firearm. "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón remarked around this time. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case. We determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

Meanwhile, after a $550,000 bond, the "Gangsta" rapper and his team hope that September will be the start of the end. "We hope to be on trial by September in this case," his lawyer shared. "I want to get this done and over with so he can start enjoying his family and move on." If convicted, Rakim Mayers could face up to nine years behind bars. For more news and the latest updates on A$AP Rocky and this A$AP Relli case, come back to HNHH.

