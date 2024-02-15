Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Clowned By Parisian Paparazzi On Valentine's Day Date

It's no surprise that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrated Valentine's Day in style this year, but as expected, the power couple wasn't able to get much alone time. They arrived at their date night location, a fancy restaurant in Paris, and were immediately swarmed by countless paparazzi. Most of their commentary was complimentary and included praise for the performers' luxe looks. They switched up once the pair entered the restaurant, however.

In a new clip, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen behind a glass window, kissing and hugging as they chatted with others in the restaurant. They didn't catch on to the fact that they were being watched right away, or notice the onlookers' commentary. The photographers giggled as the pair got close, teasing them in French for the romantic scene.

ASAP Rocky Greets Onlookers

Rihanna, Asap Rocky are seen out for Valentines day on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Eventually, ASAP caught wind of the crowd behind them. He turned around to flash a big smile and a peace sign as Rihanna chatted with someone else nearby. Of course, the acknowledgment prompted some giddy cheers from the onlookers, who waited around for the pair to finish their meal. Fortunately, ASAP and Rihanna didn't appear to mind that they had company. As they exited the restaurant and got into their car, ASAP even stopped to call one of the paparazzi "the best," claiming that he'd known him since he was a teenager.

This is far from the couple's first outing in Paris, however. Last month, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attended Fashion Week in the French capital and even met with President Emmanuel Macron. What do you think of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna getting made fun of by paparazzi in Paris? Do you think they enjoyed their swanky Valentine's Day excursion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

