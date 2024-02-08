Rihanna's New Wax Sculpture Sports The Singer's Super Bowl Look

The 2024 Super Bowl is just a few days away. Sports fans are excited to see if Patrick Mahomes can win his third ring and lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl win. But there's also plenty of musical intrigue, not just because Taylor Swift is expected to be their to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. But also because the Halftime Show is one of the biggest stages in all of music. This year Usher will bring his charismatic record of R&B hits to Las Vegas in a performance music fans can't wait for.

Just as he's about to make some new Super Bowl memories, fans are reminiscing on last year. Rihanna took the stage in 2023 in one of her biggest moments of public exposure in years. Fans were divided on the performance where she worked through a number of classics and announced her second pregnancy. Some fans came away from the performance disappointed after hoping she would deliver some kind of new music or a tour announcement. But now a Madame Tussauds wax museum in Orlando is giving fans a reason to think back on the performance. Check out the new wax figure they debuted below.

Rihanna Halftime Show Wax Figure

This isn't Rihanna's first wax figure. In fact, they've been making figures of her for decades now. But this particular one commemorates one of the most memorable moments in her career when she broke the record for most-watched Halftime show of all time. Ultimately though, all the hype and viewers didn't translate into any new material for her fans.

Last month, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky popped up throughout Paris Fashion Week. They even got the chance to have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron while in the country.

