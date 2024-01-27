Rihanna Vibes At ASAP Rocky Paris Fashion Week Concert

Rihanna was spotted vibing at ASAP Rocky's recent concert in Paris. It was some small subtle grooving in the VIP section but Rihanna was certainly feeling the vibes. Rocky and Rihanna had hit up the French capital for Fashion Week. This is despite the looming threat of incarceration for Rocky on federal gun charges. The last time the couple publicly hit up Paris last year for the city's fashion week. Rihanna rocked a modern camo sports bra and sweatpants. She also caused a stir after wearing a Cartier watch as a choker.

As mentioned, it was a fairly muted reaction from Rihanna. There have been examples of her being more effusive. A video posted to her official TikTok account shows a collection of adorable reactions from the musical superstar as she encounters the various samples of FENTY's collab with Puma. "Oh my God, isn't this the cutest shit ever?" Rihanna says to someone on her phone as she holds up a little baby sneaker. "Oh my God, stop," she is heard saying as she stops the presentation to take a picture of the samples.

Social Media Falls For Rihanna Pregnancy Hoax

Meanwhile, social media recently fell for a Rihanna pregnancy hoax. The wave of speculation appears to have begun with a post from X user @LustSierra, who posted a photo of A$AP Rocky posing with a visibly pregnant Rihanna. This led other social media users to question whether she was pregnant with the couple's third child, Riot Rose.

However, it appears that the speculation is nothing more than a wild rumor. Community Notes users have reportedly identified the photo as being from June 2023, when Rocky and she attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Given that @LustSierra is an X Premium user, there is the possibility that the original post is intentionally fake. X Premium users are compensated based on their engagement, thus incentivizing people to produce content that could go viral regardless of its veracity.

