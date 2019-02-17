criminal charges
- MusicSean Kingston Slapped With 10 Charges Following Raid On His HomeSean Kingston and his mother are facing some serious charges right now.ByAlexander Cole6.2K Views
- SportsChiefs' Rashee Rice Faces Criminal Charges: What We KnowThe Super Bowl champion is in some seriously hot water. ByDemi Phillips639 Views
- MusicTravis Scott Facing Criminal Charges For 2021 Astroworld FestivalTravis Scott is possibly responsible for a crowd crush two years ago.ByJake Lyda3.8K Views
- TVRHOA Star Peter Thomas Faces Charges After Choking A Woman At His RestaurantThe "Real Housewives" alum had allegedly attacked Tammy Rivera's niece. ByDiya Singhvi2.4K Views
- CrimeA$AP Rocky & A$AP Relli Pause Civil Lawsuit Over 2021 Shooting A$AP Relli's civil case against Rocky will be put on halt.ByLamar Banks1311 Views
- SportsMichigan State Players Hit With Charges Following Vicious BrawlThe Michigan State tunnel brawl has led to some substantial charges.ByAlexander Cole939 Views
- GossipA$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In Alleged A$AP Relli Hollywood ShootingThe reported victim is said to be attending “intensive therapy” after his altercation with Rocky.ByHayley Hynes3.6K Views
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Plans To Sue Over Arrest, Claims Self DefenseHe was recently removed from the Legendz of the Streetz tour after he and his entourage were involved in an altercation.ByErika Marie1.9K Views
- SportsJake Paul Hit With Criminal Charges Over Arizona Mall LootingBack in 2020, Jake Paul was seen vlogging in the mall during a looting.ByAlexander Cole2.7K Views
- PoliticsGrand Jury Will See Evidence Related To Trump Case To Decide On Criminal ChargesThe Grand Jury will determine if criminal charges are needed against members of the Trump Organization, including the former President himself.ByJoe Abrams1238 Views
- CrimeGrand Jury To Determine Charges In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black JoggerA grand jury will decide whether criminal charges will be pressed in the fatally shooting of an unnarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, in Georgia.ByLynn S.3.0K Views
- TechTwo Minors Face Criminal Charges Over TikTok #SkullBreakerChallengeTwo 13-year-olds pulling a prank on classmate for TikTok challenge resulted in concussion and seizure. ByNoah C3.3K Views
- TVJussie Smollett Says Criminal Case Is "Fight Or Die At This Point"Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett gave a candid update on his current criminal case sparked by the now-infamous 2019 hate crime hoax he's accused of masterminding. ByKeenan Higgins1.9K Views
- RandomJussie Smollett Faces Two Cases, Osundairo Brothers Will Testify Against Him: ReportThe beat goes on.ByErika Marie2.1K Views
- EntertainmentTeens Murder Classmate Over Vaping Juice: ReportThe teens attempted to rob him of vape juice.ByAida C.6.4K Views
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Gets Bail Rejected Again: ReportThings are not looking up for Bill Cosby. ByAida C.1.9K Views
- EntertainmentJason Statham Imposter Scams Unsuspecting Fan Out Of Thousands Of DollarsThe ordeal happened via a Jason Statham fan page. ByAida C.1.8K Views
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Criminal Case Has Been DroppedAll charges have officially been dropped against Jussie Smollett.ByAlex Zidel14.6K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Won't Survive Charges, Alleged Victims Lawyer Michael Avenatti ClaimsMichael Avenatti says he'd be shocked if R. Kelly walks away.ByAron A.16.2K Views
- MusicJussie Smollett Hires Michael Cohen's Defense AttorneySmollett assault case is reportedly headed before a grand jury next week.ByZaynab16.8K Views
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Secret Jury ConvenedA sex tape featuring an underage girl is propelling a case against the singer. ByZaynab44.4K Views